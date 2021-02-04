JUST IN… Buhari extends tenure of IGP Adamu as Police boss

President Muhamamdu Buhari has extended the tenure of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu for another three months

Indication to this effect was made known during a briefing with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, by the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi.

He said Buhari’s decision to extend the IGP’s tenure for another three months was to properly select a competent replacement who will carry on with the reforms Adamu had started in the Force.

Though an official announcement has not been made by the Presidency, the news will not come as a surprise to many Nigerians since Adamu whose tenure elapsed on February 1, was still parading himself as the IGP and was on hand to welcome Buhari back to Abuja after his four days visit to his home town, Daura, Katsina State, where he had gone to kick off the re-registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

