Buhari in meeting with APC governors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, who is chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) was physically present for the meeting at the ASO Rock Villa, others are participating virtually.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, are also physically at the meeting.

The agenda for the meeting had not been made public as at the time of this report.

Buhari, at the meeting, passed a vote of confidence on the All Progressives Congress’ interim leaders.

This was made known after the virtual meeting by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday.

Garba in a statement titled, “President Buhari interacts with APC governors, commends party caretakers” quoted the President as expressing satisfaction with the performance of the ruling APC interim leadership.

He quoted the President as saying, “I am pleased with the chairman and the work of the committee.

“He is highly mobile in the efforts to coordinate and strengthen the party.

“I am happy with his personal efforts.”

Reacting on behalf of his colleagues, the Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu, thanked President Buhari for taking the right steps to resolve the crisis in the party.

He said, “The APC governors also commended the President for his handling of security issues and the economy, noting in particular, the success recorded in pulling the country out of the 2016 economic recession as well as the ongoing management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘‘We are proud of your leadership and achievements,’ the Governors told President Buhari.

Recall that Adams Oshiomhole was recently suspended as the party’s national chairman after the APC National Executive Committee met in June and dissolved the National Working Committee.

