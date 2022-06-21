JUST IN: Buhari names nominees to replace Amaechi, Akpabio, others as ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a list of seven minister nominees to the Senate seeking their confirmation.

The nominees are to replace former ministers who had resigned from their positions to seek elective offices.

The nominees are: Henry Ikechukwu – Abia State, Umana Okon Umana – Akwa-Ibom State; Ekuma Joseph – Ebonyi State; Goodluck Nana Obia – Imo State; Umar Ibrahim Yakub – Kano State; Ademola Adewole Adegorioye – Ondo State; Odo Udi – Rivers State.

An executive communication by President Buhari, with the nomination of the names was made known in a letter read by Senate President Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan on Tuesday at plenary.

The letter read: “In accordance with Section 8 Subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I hereby forward the listed ministerial nominees for your confirmation.”

The former Ministers who had left the Buhari cabinet due to their political ambitions, in adherence to the Electoral Act were Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; and the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Others were Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah; Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen; the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Tayo Alasoadura.

