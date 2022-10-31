JUST IN: Buhari off to UK for medical check-up

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria today (Monday) for another medical check-up in London, United Kingdom.

The Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) Femi Adesina who made this known on Monday in a terse statement said the president in expected back in the country in the second week on November.

Adesina’s short statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari leaves for London, United Kingdom, October 31, 2022, for routine medical check-up.

He returns to the country in the second week of November, 2022”.

It is speculated that the medical check-up may have been unscheduled, hence the terse statement, cum short notice announcement.

It is also believed that the president’s ‘short notice’ trip to the United Kingdom May have informed his emergency meeting with the country’s security chiefs on Monday morning.

