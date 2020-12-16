Buhari orders reopening of Nigeria’s borders

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday ordered the immediate reopening of the nation’s land borders.

The president had in August last year directed the closure of the borders in a bid to check illegal importation of drugs, small arms, and agricultural products into Nigeria from neighbouring West African nations.

The presidency, which confirmed the development on its Twitter handle, said “President Buhari has directed the immediate opening of four land borders in Seme (Lagos), Illela (Sokoto), Maigatari (Jigawa), and Mfun (Cross River).”

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had in November confirmed the Federal Government’s readiness to reopen the nation’s borders.

She told State House Correspondents at the end of a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that the presidential panel set up on the matter had completed its job and recommended the reopening of the borders.

And on Wednesday, the minister confirmed the reopening of the borders at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

She said the president has ordered the immediate reopening of the four borders, adding that the remaining borders would be reopened before December 31.

Join the conversation

Opinions