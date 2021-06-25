JUST IN: Buhari postpones medical trip to London

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his medical follow up trip to the London, the United Kingdom.

The president was earlier scheduled to leave the country today on the trip.

But Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) announced the change of plans in a short statement on Friday.

He said, “the medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today, Friday, June 25, 2021, has been postponed.

“A new date will be announced in due course”.

