JUST IN: Buhari presides over Security Council meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presided over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Those at the meeting included the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as well as the service chiefs.

Others were the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Leo Irabor.

READ ALSO: Buhari suspends inauguration of Ararume-led NNPC board

It is expected that the security chiefs would brief the president on the security situation around the country at the meeting.

More details will follow in subsequent reports

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now