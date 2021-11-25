Politics
JUST IN: Buhari presides over Security Council meeting
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presided over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.
Those at the meeting included the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as well as the service chiefs.
Others were the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Leo Irabor.
READ ALSO: Buhari suspends inauguration of Ararume-led NNPC board
It is expected that the security chiefs would brief the president on the security situation around the country at the meeting.
More details will follow in subsequent reports
