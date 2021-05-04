 JUST IN...Buhari reconvenes security meeting in Aso Rock | Ripples Nigeria
JUST IN…Buhari reconvenes security meeting in Aso Rock

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the continuation of a security meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, which commenced last Friday, but was adjourned to today (Tuesday).

Recall that Ripples Nigeria reported that Buhari, on Friday, April 30, held a meeting with heads of security agencies as part of efforts to find lasting solutions to the heightening insecurity across the country.

The meeting, which took place at the First Lady Wing of the presidential villa, Abuja, ended without any public statement from the presidency, and was rescheduled for Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Military action or foreign help alone can’t bring permanent end to insecurity, Anyim tells Buhari

Those who were present at today’s meeting were the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd.).

Others include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo and Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Baba.

More details later…

