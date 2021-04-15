JUST IN: Buhari returns from UK | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday returned to Abuja after a medical check-up in the United Kingdom.

The presidential aircraft conveying the President and some of his aides landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 4:45 p.m.

Those at the airport to welcome President Buhari were his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello, and the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd).

Others were the acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and other presidential aides.

President Buhari left the country for the UK on March 30.

