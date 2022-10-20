Politics
JUST IN: Buhari sacks NDDC administrator, Effiong, approves constitution of new management
President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the interim administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Okon Akwa.
The disengagement is effective from October 20, 2022.
Similarly, the President ordered the constitution of a new management.
The development was announced in a statement issued by the Director of Press of the Ministry Of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe, on Thursday.
Akwa was appointed by the President as NDDC interim administrator in December 2020.
Critics playing down Buhari's achievements —Lai Mohammed
The statement read: “Mr Akwa was appointed interim administrator of the Commission for the duration of the Forensic Audit into the operations of the NDDC, which has now been concluded.
“President Buhari has also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000.
“The names of the nominees for the new management team and Governing Board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval”, it added.
