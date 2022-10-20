JUST IN: Buhari sacks NDDC administrator, Effiong, approves constitution of new management

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the interim administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Okon Akwa.

The disengagement is effective from October 20, 2022.

Similarly, the President ordered the constitution of a new management.

The development was announced in a statement issued by the Director of Press of the Ministry Of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe, on Thursday.

Akwa was appointed by the President as NDDC interim administrator in December 2020.

Read also:Critics playing down Buhari’s achievements —Lai Mohammed

The statement read: “Mr Akwa was appointed interim administrator of the Commission for the duration of the Forensic Audit into the operations of the NDDC, which has now been concluded.

“President Buhari has also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000.

“The names of the nominees for the new management team and Governing Board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval”, it added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now