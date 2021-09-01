JUST IN: Buhari sacks two ministers

The federal govt on Wednesday sacked

two ministers; that in charge of ministry of Power, Sale Mamman and that of Agriculture and rural development, Sabo Nanono.

This is the first time the President is taking such action since over six years he took over government.

READ ALSO: Buhari vows to crush perpetrators of Plateau unrest, preaches peace in communities

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar takes over Agriculture, while Abubakar Aliu Minister of State for Works takes over from Mamman Sale as the Minister of Power.

President Buhari, who announced the minor reshufflement during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, said it would be a continuous exercise.

Join the conversation

Opinions