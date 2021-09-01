Politics
JUST IN: Buhari sacks two ministers
The federal govt on Wednesday sacked
two ministers; that in charge of ministry of Power, Sale Mamman and that of Agriculture and rural development, Sabo Nanono.
This is the first time the President is taking such action since over six years he took over government.
READ ALSO: Buhari vows to crush perpetrators of Plateau unrest, preaches peace in communities
The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar takes over Agriculture, while Abubakar Aliu Minister of State for Works takes over from Mamman Sale as the Minister of Power.
President Buhari, who announced the minor reshufflement during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, said it would be a continuous exercise.
