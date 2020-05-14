Buhari, security chiefs meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, met with the nation’s service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

The meeting, according to the President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Ahmad Bashir, is in connection with recent security challenges in some parts of the country.

According to Ahmad, the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo was also in attendance.

Ahmad tweeted on his Twitter handle: “President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned a National Security Council meeting over the recent security challenges in some parts of the country. Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, service chiefs and other heads of security agencies in attendance.”

