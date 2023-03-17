JUST IN: Buhari signs 16 Constitution Amendment Bills into Law.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed 16 Bills on Constitution Amendment into Law paving the way among other for State Houses of Assembly state Judiciaries to now have constitutionally-guaranteed financial independence.

The development was made known by special assistant to the president on digital and new media, Tolu Ogunlesi on his twitter handle.

JUST IN: President @MBuhari has signed 16 Constitution Amendment Bills into Law. By this signing, State Houses of Assembly & Judiciaries now have constitutionally-guaranteed financial independence, while Railways have moved from Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List. — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 17, 2023

Details coming shortly….

