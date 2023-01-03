JUST IN: Buhari signs 2023 budget of N21.83tn

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday signed the 2023 appropriation bill of N21.83 trillion into law at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Bill which was increased and transmitted to him by the National Assembly last week is the last budget signing ceremony of the president.

The President, speaking during the signing, said the signing of the budget at this time was necessary to ensure prompt implementation.

Buhari also urged the National Assembly to reconsider his request of Ways and Means Advances restructuring to the tune of N23.7 trillion.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, had hinted last week that President Muhammadu Buhari would sign the 2023 appropriation bill on Tuesday.

READ ALSO:Buhari appoints Biu as FRSC Corps Marshall

The budget saw an increase of N1.32 trillion from the N20.51 trillion earlier proposed by the President in the bill he sent to the National Assembly.

In the breakdown of the budget the recurrent expenditure was maintained at N8.27 trillion, while capital expenditure increased from N5.35 trillion to N5.9 trillion and debt servicing also increased from N6.31 trillion to N6.6 trillion.

Key capital allocations include N285 billion to the Federal Ministry of Defence, N134.9 billion to the Federal Ministry of Health, N195.5 billion to the Federal Ministry of Power and N153.7 billion to the Federal Ministry of Education.

The 2023 budget also made an allocation of N967.5 billion for statutory transfers, N6.6 trillion for debt servicing, N8.3 trillion for recurrent expenditure, and N5.9 trillion for capital expenditure.

Also captured in the budget were the Tertiary Institutions Revitalisation Fund of N300 billion and salary renegotiation of N170 billion were captured in the 2023 Appropriation Bill, while N10.2 billion has also been provided for the universities pension, including arrears.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now