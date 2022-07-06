Politics
JUST IN: Buhari swears in seven new ministers, tasks them on diligence
Few months to the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in seven new ministers.
The swearing in followed the confirmation of the nominees by the Senate.
The new ministers who took the oath of office shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting came to replace those who resigned to contest positions during party primaries held last month.
The President tasked the new ministerial appointees on diligence and sincerity of purpose in the discharge of their duties.
Buhari swears in Ariwoola as acting CJN
The new ministers are Henry Ikoh (Abia), Umana Okon Umana (Akwa-Ibom), Udi Odum (Rivers), Ademola Adegoroye (Ondo), Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub (Kano), Goodluck Nana Opiah (Imo) and Ekumankama Nkama (Ebonyi).
A one-minute silence was observed to honour the outgoing Secretary-General of OPEC Mohammed Barkindo who passed away Tuesday evening.
