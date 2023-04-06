Politics
JUST IN: Buhari terminates Saratu Umar’s appointment as NIPC boss
Hajiya Saratu Umar’s appointment as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has been terminated by President Muhammadu Buhari with immediate effect.
In a direction to Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, the President further ordered that the Commission’s most senior Director assume interim leadership duties right away.
READ ALSO: Buhari inaugurates digital innovation council
The reason why Umar was removed from her position was not stated in the succinct statement released on Thursday night by Chief Femi Adesina, the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.
