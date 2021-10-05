JUST IN: Buhari to present 2022 budget to NASS on Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari is slated for a presentation of the 2022 Appropriation Bill before a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday.

This was disclosed by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, at the Senate Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday.

Omo-Agege had presided over the plenary in the absence of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Before the announcement, Senator Omo-Agege informed the lawmakers that President Buhari has submitted the revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

Ripples Nigeria gathered that President Buhari, in a letter addressed to the Senate, implored the lawmakers to approve the planning documents which he said would form the basis and assumptions in the 2022 budget.

READ ALSO: Buhari again blames middlemen for rising cost of food

According to Buhari, the revision reflected the new fiscal terms in the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act and the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

He explained that it also has provisions for hazard allowance for health workers, wage adjustment for workers, and funds for the population and housing census in 2022.

The letter and other documents were referred to the Senate Joint Committee on Finance for further legislative work.

Furthermore, Omo-Agege mandated the panel to ensure speedy action of the President’s request and report by Wednesday.

“The committee should have the report latest by tomorrow…before budget presentation on Thursday,” he said.

