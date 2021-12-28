JUST IN: Buhari to sign 2022 budget Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2022 budget on Friday.

The National Assembly passed the 2022 budget of N17.126 trillion last week.

The parliament raised the budget estimates from N16.391 trillion presented by the President on October 7 to N17.126 trillion after weeks of deliberations.

The oil benchmark was raised from the proposed $57 per barrel to $62.

In the budget, the sum of N869 billion was set aside as statutory allocation and N3.8 trillion for debt servicing.

Also, a total sum of N6.9 trillion was earmarked as recurrent expenditure and N5.4 trillion for capital spending in the appropriation bill.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Chief Amos Ojo, forwarded the budget to the President last Friday.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, confirmed that President Buhari will sign the budget on Friday.

“Yes, it’s true the President will sign the 2022 budget by Friday,” he said in a WhatsApp message to journalists on Tuesday.

