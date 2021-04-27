JUST IN... Buhari urges U.S to relocate Hq of Africa COMMAND over insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
JUST IN… Buhari urges U.S to relocate Hq of Africa COMMAND over insecurity
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday called on the United State government to consider relocating the headquarters of its U.S African Command from Germany to the African continent.
The president made the call during a virtual meeting with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.
In order to ensure the effectiveness of the strategy towards combating insecurity, President Muhammadu Buhari has implored the U.S. to reconsider relocating U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) from Stuttgart, Germany, to Africa, nearer the Theatre of Operation.
Buhari made this appeal during a virtual meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State, Mr Anthony Blinken, on Tuesday in Abuja.
According to a statement by Femi Adesina, the president’s special adviser on media and publicity, Buhari said “Considering the growing security challenges in West and Central Africa, Gulf of Guinea, Lake Chad region and the Sahel, weighing heavily on Africa, it underscores the need for the U.S. to consider re-locating AFRICOM Headquarters from Stuttgart, Germany to Africa and near the Theatre of Operation”.
According to him, this is important considering AFRICOM’s mandate is to partner with countries to counter transnational threats.
Relocating to Africa would strengthen ongoing efforts to check the security situation, with likely effect on other nations, Buhari explained.
The Nigerian leader also urged the international community to support Nigeria and the sub-region in tackling growing security challenges to avoid spillovers.
READ ALSO: Buhari, US Secretary of State to meet on security, economy, others Tuesday
He said: “The security challenges in Nigeria remain of great concern to us and impacted more negatively by exerting complex negative pressures in the Sahel, Central, and West Africa, as well as the Lake Chad Region.
“Compounded as the situation remains, Nigeria and its security forces remain resolutely committed to containing them and addressing their root causes.
“The support of important and strategic partners like the U.S. cannot be overstated as the consequences of insecurity will affect all nations hence the imperative for concerted cooperation and collaboration of all nations to overcome these challenges.”
According to the president, Nigeria will enhance collaborations in all forms, with friends and strategic partners, to work together for greater security for all, which remains the most significant condition for overcoming existential challenges.
On his part, the Secretary of State said that he would be delighted to build on the foundation that was laid between the two countries more than 60 years ago.
He disclosed that areas of discussion with Nigeria would include “how to build our economies back after the COVID-19 pandemic, security for vulnerable communities, and climate issues.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Nagelsmann to replace Flick as Bayern manager at end of season
RB Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann will be replacing Hansi Flick as manager of Bayern Munich at the end of the...
Osimhen scores goal no.7 as Napoli overtake Juventus in UCL qualification race
Victor Osimhen has continued to score for Napoli as his effort on Monday helped them beat 10-man Torino 2-0 in...
Iheanacho inspires comeback win as Leicester make progress in top-four chase
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a wonder goal for Leicester City in their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in...
Juventus, others get June 21 deadline to withdraw from ESL or face Serie A ban
The Italian Serie A has given clubs until June 21st to withdraw their involvement in any private competition or risk...
SportsBusiness: Usman pockets $1.5m after Masvidal win; Nadal, Man City also richer after triumphs
The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman reportedly pocketed a whooping $1.5million for defeating Jorge Masvidal in their UFC 261 welterweight fight...
Latest Tech News
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...