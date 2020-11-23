Latest Politics

JUST IN: Buhari ‘working round-the-clock’ to reverse economic woes —Finance Minister

November 23, 2020
Finance Minister allays fear over gov borrowings, says N25.7tr debt not worrisome
By Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Monday President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is working “round-the-clock” to reverse Nigeria’s economic woes.

Nigeria had last week officially entered its second recession in about five years.

She said before the “COVID-19-induced recession,” Nigeria’s economy was doing well.

The minister stated these at a workshop titled: “Building Partnership for Resilience: Nigeria’s Turning Point,” organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in Abuja.

 

Details shortly…

