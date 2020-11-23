JUST IN: Buhari ‘working round-the-clock’ to reverse economic woes —Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Monday President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is working “round-the-clock” to reverse Nigeria’s economic woes.
Nigeria had last week officially entered its second recession in about five years.
She said before the “COVID-19-induced recession,” Nigeria’s economy was doing well.
The minister stated these at a workshop titled: “Building Partnership for Resilience: Nigeria’s Turning Point,” organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in Abuja.
