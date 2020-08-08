JUST IN: Buruji Kashamu succumbs to COVID-19, dies at 62

A former senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu, is dead.

He died of COVID-19 at the First Cardiology Consultants, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Saturday evening.

The deceased represented the Ogun East Senatorial constituency in the upper legislative chamber from 2015 to 2019.

Kashamu, who suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure, was admitted at the hospital for over one week before he died on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Kashamu alerts police to alleged threat to his life

The duo of former Chief of Staff to the president, Abba Kyari and ex-Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, had also died at the hospital.

A former senator from the Bayelsa East Constituency, Ben Murray-Bruce, confirmed Kashamu’s death on his Twitter handle.

He wrote: “I have just lost my good friend of forever to COVID-19. Until his death, Senator Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable.

“He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.”

Join the conversation

Opinions