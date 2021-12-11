JUST IN: Cameroon legend, Eto’o elected president of national federation, FECAFOOT

Samuel Eto’o has been elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) on Saturday.

The former star of the Indomitable Lions will be head of the country’s football when they host the continent in January for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Eto’o starred for Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea during his professional career.

He will be taking over an organisation long tainted by infighting, mismanagement and allegations of corruption.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year defeated rival Seidou Mbombo Njoya, who currently is the fourth vice-president at the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Seven candidates should have contested the elections, but five of them pulled out on the morning of the elections.

40-year-old Eto’o has promised a wide range of reforms to thrive the sport in his country, and the opportunity has now been handed to him.

“We have to bring footballers to the centre of our policies,” said Eto’o.

“It is our role to ensure that those who play this discipline make a decent living out of it.

“I’ve spoken to the business community and we’re certain we’ll get the right investors who can accompany us in fulfilling our goals,” Eto’o had said prior to the polls.

