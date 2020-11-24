JUST IN… CBN MPC holds interest rate at 11.5%, retains other parameters to sustain growth

The Central Bank Nigeria (CBN), rising from its 276th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Tuesday, retained the benchmark interest rate, at which it lends to commercial, at 11.75%, while also holding other key monetary policy parameters to support growth as the Nigerian economy seeks the way out of recession.

In September when it last met, the MPC had undertook a rate cut of 100 basis points to 11.5%.

More to come….

