JUST IN....CBN scales down lending rate for banks to 11.5% as covid-19 tightens credit | Ripples Nigeria

JUST IN….CBN scales down lending rate for banks to 11.5% as covid-19 tightens credit

September 22, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), rising from its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) session Tuesday afternoon, lowered its lending rate to banks by 100 basis points to 11.5%, a policy shift that followed the headwinds of the coronavirus outbreak in August when the domestic credit growth rate slowed from 9.4% to 6.94%.

At its last meeting in July, the monetary authority had maintained the monetary policy rate at 12.5%.

More to come….

