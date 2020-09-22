JUST IN....CBN scales down lending rate for banks to 11.5% as covid-19 tightens credit | Ripples Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), rising from its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) session Tuesday afternoon, lowered its lending rate to banks by 100 basis points to 11.5%, a policy shift that followed the headwinds of the coronavirus outbreak in August when the domestic credit growth rate slowed from 9.4% to 6.94%.

At its last meeting in July, the monetary authority had maintained the monetary policy rate at 12.5%.

