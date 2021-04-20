JUST IN... Chadian President, Deby, killed in fight against rebels, son appointed as interim head of state | Ripples Nigeria

Chad’s President Idriss Déby has died from injuries he received on the frontline.

Reports out of that country say the army has officially announced the death and appointed his son, as interim head of state.

The 68-year-old political veteran took office as president in 1990 and has recently won a sixth term.

Deby, who came to power in a rebellion in 1990, took 79.3 percent of the vote in the April 11 election, the results showed on Monday.

The rebel group Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), which is based across the northern frontier with Libya, attacked a border post on election day and then advanced hundreds of kilometres south.

More details to come…

