JUST IN: Chelsea sack manager Tuchel after rocky start to season

Premier League club, Chelsea have shown manager Thomas Tuchel the door after what seems to be a shaky start to the season.

Tuchel, 49, who is a former Borussia Dortmund and Paris St-Germain manager, spent barely 20 months at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of the Champions League on Tues night.

Chelsea had also started the Premier League in a rocky note, having lost two matches, drawn one and won three in their opening six features.

A club statement said the owners, led by Todd Boehly, believe it is “the right time” to bring in a new head coach.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition,” the statement read.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club.

“Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.”

Chelsea will face Fulham in their next game in the Premier League this weekend.

