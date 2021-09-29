Chike, husband of late ex-NAFDAC DG, Prof Akunyili, shot dead

Dr. Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late Director General of NAFDAC, and a former Minister of Information, Prof. Dora Akunyili, has been reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen.

He was said to have been killed at Umuoji in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State on Tuesday evening.

A family source who spoke on the matter, revealed that the deceased was at work in the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA) before he was waylaid and murdered on his way home.

The source, who was shattered by the murder, said: “God, pls render the devil and his agents powerless and useless.

Read also: The return of Sadiq Daba, Davido, Halima and wave-making Akunyili. Other stories that caught our attention

“I was with this man yesterday same yesterday at Sharon Hall, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha. It was an occasion of University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA), Onitsha branch event where they honoured late Dora Akunyili.

“He spoke glowingly about Dora and made a donation of 500k to the association.

He was there with his son ,Obum now working with Anambra state government.

“We saw them off to the car and it was emotional when Obum hugged him tight as both of them separated to join their respective vehicles.

“Obum was in a white Hilux while the man was in a big Jeep (i think Prado). God have mercy!”

Neither the Anambra Police Command, nor the state government is yet to issue a public statement on this unfortunate incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions