JUST IN… CJN Mohammed tests positive for COVID-19, in Dubai for treatment

Ripples Nigeria had reported on Monday, that the CJN Mohammed was unexplainable absent at the new legal year ceremony, as he did not preside over the inauguration of 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria as earlier expected.

The news of the CJN’s COVID-19 status was broken by a member of the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa at the unveiling of the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ripples Nigeria had reported on Monday that the CJN, Justice Mohammed was conspicuously absent from the swearing of 72 new Senior Advicates of Nigeria (SAN) held as part of activities for the new legal year,

It would be recalled that the CJN’s ceremonial duties were performed by the next most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour who administered oaths to the new SANs.

