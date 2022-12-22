JUST IN: Confusion as leader of Yoruba nation group, Prof Akintoye, steps down

The leader of the Yoruba self-determination struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has resigned from his position.

The General Secretary of the group, Tunde Amusat, who made this known on Thursday in a statement, said the former Yoruba Nation leader handed over leadership of the organization to his former Deputy, Prof. Wale Adeniran.

This has created some kind of confusion as, Adeniran was also reported to have resigned from his own position in the group last month.

Adediran, a former commisioner of Education in Osun State, conveyed his resignation through a letter addressed to Prof Akintoye, the then leader of the Yoruba movement.

Adeniran, an indigene of Ile-Ife, resigned barely 48 hours after the former spokesperson of the group, Maxwell Adeleye, also reportedly left the movement.

Both men has stated that their resignation letters took effect on 6th November.

Amusat who said Akintoye cited old age, as reason for his resignation, noted that the congress of Ilana Omo Oodua held on December 17th, 2022 accepted Akintoye’s resignation affirming Adeniran as the new leader of the group.

The statement read: “Akintoye extolled the principled virtues of Adeniran, commending him for his consistent patience against all forms of blackmail, slanders and defamatory affirmations which had been unleashed against him in the past by those he (Akintoye) described as “disgruntled elements.

“Adeniran is a retired Assistant Professor of African Studies and the pioneer Commissioner for Education in Osun State. He hails from Ile-Ife.”

Akintoye was elected the leader of the group by the Assembly of All Yoruba Groups Worldwide in 2019.

His emergence was based on his contribution to the development of the Yoruba race.

