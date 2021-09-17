JUST IN: Court awards N20bn against Nigerian govt for invading Igboho’s residence

An Oyo State High Court judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola of Oyo State High Court on Friday lambasted the Department of State Security (DSS) over the invasion of the Ibadan home of Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise called Sunday Igboho.

The judge also awarded the sum of N20 billion against the DSS for it’s actions which he described as “arbitrary aggression and prejudices”.

More to come…

