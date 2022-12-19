JUST IN: Court convicts Peter Obi’s man, Doyin Okupe, for money laundering

A Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted Doyin Okupe, director-general of the Peter Obi presidential campaign, for money laundering.

Okupe was said to have received cash from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki while he was in office.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Okupe on a 59-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and diversion of N702 million.

The president of the court, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, on Monday, found Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant on Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, guilty of contravening sections 16(1)&(2) of the Money Laundering Act for allegedly accepting cash from former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

The cash, according to the EFCC, was in excess of the threshold allowed under the Money Laundering Act without going through a financial institution.

Immediately after the pronouncement, Justice Ojukwu stood down proceedings to allow Okupe exercise his right under Section 310 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and call witnesses to testify about his character as enshrined under Section 310 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

The sentencing of the Labour Party campaign DG is expected to be delivered after the process must have been concluded.

