Politics
JUST IN: Court convicts Peter Obi’s man, Doyin Okupe, for money laundering
A Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted Doyin Okupe, director-general of the Peter Obi presidential campaign, for money laundering.
Okupe was said to have received cash from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki while he was in office.
Read also:Labour Party voids Okupe’s expulsion for constitutional breach
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Okupe on a 59-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and diversion of N702 million.
The president of the court, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, on Monday, found Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant on Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, guilty of contravening sections 16(1)&(2) of the Money Laundering Act for allegedly accepting cash from former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.
The cash, according to the EFCC, was in excess of the threshold allowed under the Money Laundering Act without going through a financial institution.
Immediately after the pronouncement, Justice Ojukwu stood down proceedings to allow Okupe exercise his right under Section 310 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and call witnesses to testify about his character as enshrined under Section 310 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).
The sentencing of the Labour Party campaign DG is expected to be delivered after the process must have been concluded.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...