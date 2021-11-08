Politics
JUST IN: Court finds alleged pension thief, Maina, guilty
The former chairman of the now-defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has been found guilty of money laundering.
This sentence was read on Monday by Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
Justice Abang further ruled that the prosecutor, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), produced essential evidence through witnesses.
These witnesses, upon cross-examinations, proved beyond reasonable doubt that Maina was guilty of money laundering in the sum of N171,099,000.
The court added that the defendant (Maina), called only one witness to his defense when he had the opportunity to call as many as he could.
The evidence in chief of the witness did not help the defendant as they did not relate to the charges against the defendants, the court noted.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s pension fund hits N12.4tr – PenCom
Also, the Justice found Maina guilty of concealing his true identity as a signatory to accounts opened in two banks – UBA and Fidelity bank – by using the identity of his family members without their knowledge.
These accounts had cash deposits of N300million, N500million, and N1.5billion, according to the judgement.
More to follow…
