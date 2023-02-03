JUST IN: Court fixes date for Keyamo’s suit seeking to probe Atiku for corruption

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has fixed March 7, 2023 as the date to begin hearing the case filed by Minister for State, Employment, Festus Keyamo seeking to have the presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar investigated and charged.

Read also:Atiku a dishonest ethnic player unworthy of Northern votes —Keyamo

Keyamo who made this known on his Twitter handle on Friday commented that “Nobody is above the law!”.

Ketamine, who is also the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, had sued Atiku over a new corruption allegation against him by a former aide, Michael Achimugu.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now