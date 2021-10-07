JUST IN: Court jails son of alleged pension thief, Maina

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday sentenced Faisal Maina, son of the former Chairman of defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT)Abdulrasheed Maina, to 14 years in prison.

Justice Okon Abang, in his judgment, held that Faisal, who was sentenced in absentia, was guilty of all the three-count charges against him.

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions