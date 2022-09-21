JUST IN: Court orders ASUU to call off strike

The National Industrial Court on Wednesday ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities to call off its seven-month old strike action and for lecturers to return to classes.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14, 2022 over unmet demands for improved funding for universities, salary review, among other issues.

After numerous unproductive meetings, the federal government approached the industrial court to challenge the legality of the strike.

The federal government vowed not to pay over six months salaries of the striking lecturers, for the period which the strike lasted.

Details later…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now