JUST IN: Court orders Osinachi’s husband to be remanded in Kuje correctional centre

A Federal High Court, Abuja has ordered for the remand of Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi, at the Kuje Correctional Facility, pending his trial.

The judge gave the order on Friday, in a suit brought before the court which accused Nwachukwu of being responsible for the death of his wife.

Justice N.K. Nwosu-Iheme, who gave the order after the accused pleaded not guilty to 23 counts bordering on domestic violence and homicide, among others, said the hearing would take place between June 16 and 17.

He said: “The business for today is for arraignment, accelerated hearing is hereby ordered,” declared Justice Nwosu-Iheme.

“Defendant should be remanded in Kuje Correctional Facility pending the hearing and determination of this suit,” she said.

Nwachukwu’s wife passed away on April 8 and many of her colleagues had accused her husband of being responsible for her death.

The government later arrested him and claimed that he contravened Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 Section 221 of the Penal Code and the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition Act 2015.

Some of the counts, which include culpable homicide, recommend death penalty, one-year jail term or fine (VAPP Act), among others.

