JUST IN: Court restrains Amaewhule, 25 other pro-Wike lawmakers from acting as Rivers Assembly members

Justice Charles Wali of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt on Friday restrained the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, and 25 other members from parading themselves as lawmakers.

The affected lawmakers are loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike.

The lawmakers had during last year’s political crisis in Rivers State dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP, thereafter, approached the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the lawmakers’ seats vacant and conduct a fresh election in their constituencies.

READ ALSO: Court stops pro-Wike lawmakers from using Rivers Assembly

The judge delivered the ruling in a motion ex parte filed by the factional speaker of the House, Victor Jumbo, and two other lawmakers.

The other lawmakers are – Sokari Goodboy and Orubienimigha Timothy.

The trio are loyalists of the Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara.

Justice Wali also restrained Fubara and the state’s chief judge from engaging with Amaewhule and his 25 friends.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now