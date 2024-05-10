Politics
JUST IN: Court restrains Amaewhule, 25 other pro-Wike lawmakers from acting as Rivers Assembly members
Justice Charles Wali of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt on Friday restrained the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, and 25 other members from parading themselves as lawmakers.
The affected lawmakers are loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike.
The lawmakers had during last year’s political crisis in Rivers State dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The PDP, thereafter, approached the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the lawmakers’ seats vacant and conduct a fresh election in their constituencies.
READ ALSO: Court stops pro-Wike lawmakers from using Rivers Assembly
The judge delivered the ruling in a motion ex parte filed by the factional speaker of the House, Victor Jumbo, and two other lawmakers.
The other lawmakers are – Sokari Goodboy and Orubienimigha Timothy.
The trio are loyalists of the Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara.
Justice Wali also restrained Fubara and the state’s chief judge from engaging with Amaewhule and his 25 friends.
