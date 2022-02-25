JUST IN: Court sentences billionaire kidnapper, Evans, two others to life imprisonment

A Lagos High court on Friday convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, and two others for conspiracy and kidnapping of a businessman, Donatus Duru.

The court presided by over by Hakeem Oshodi found them guilty of the crime and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

More to come….

