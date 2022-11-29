JUST IN: Court sentences IGP Baba to three months in prison for contempt

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, slammed a three-month imprisonment on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, for disobeying a court order.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon, who delivered the judgement, issued the order following a suit filed by a former police officer, Patrick Okoli.

Okoli claimed he was unlawfully and compulsorily retired from the Nigeria Police Force on December 5, 1992.

The retired officer had since 1994 obtained two court judgments ordering his reinstatement and promotion to the suitable rank.

Details soon…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now