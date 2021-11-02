JUST IN: Death toll in Lagos building collapse hits 14

The Lagos State government confirmed on Tuesday that the death toll in the Lagos building collapse has increased to 14.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Culture, Gbenga Omotoso, who disclosed this in a statement, said nine men had been rescued alive by emergency responders.

He added that more equipment and personnel had been deployed to the site for the rescue operation.

The commissioner said: “Nine persons – all men – have been pulled out of the rubble alive. They have been taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, 14 others were brought out dead – as at 2:00 p.m.”

The building which was located along the Gerard Road in the Ikoyi area of the state came down at about 3:00 p.m. on Monday with an unspecified number of people, mostly construction workers, trapped under the rubble.

