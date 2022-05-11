JUST IN: Despite court ruling, Buhari asks Amaechi, Malami, Nigige, others to resign

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday told members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) seeking elective positions in the 2023 general elections to resign their appointments on or before Monday.

Among FEC members who have indicated interests in contesting different positions in the 2023 elections are Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; the AGF, Abubakar Malami and Minster for Labour, Chris Ngige.

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered all political appointees in his cabinet who are interested in contesting for elective positions in the forthcoming general elections to resign their appointments.

The President who gave the directive through Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, said any cabinet member or appointeee who is interested in running for elective offices should submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.

Read also :Presidency replies Clarke on tenure extension, insists Buhari will leave office in 2023

The order, according to the Minister, however excludes Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo as he is not an appointee of the government but an elected member of the cabinet.

Political appointees and cabinet members affected include the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGN), Abubakar Malami (SAN), and his counterparts in the Transportation Ministry, Rotimi Amaechi and Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

Others affected by the order are former Akwa Ibom State governor and current Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, Minjster of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, who have all bought the presidential nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others political appointees affected by the President’s order are the Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, who is running for the governorship position in Abia State, and Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who recently declared her intention to contest for Plateau South senatorial seat.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now