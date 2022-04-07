JUST IN: Despite Soludo’s peace move, gunmen attack governor’s local govt in Anambra.

Gunmen on Thursday attacked Aguata Local Government Area headquarters in Anambra State and set fire on the facility.

Governor Charles Soludo hails from Aguata LGA.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident.

He said police officers had been deployed to the scene of the incident to restore order.

Since he assumed office on March 17, the governor has not hidden his intention to restore peace in Anambra.

In a chat with journalists last week, Soludo challenged the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other aggrieved groups in the South-East to embrace dialogue as the ultimate solution to the crisis in the region.

He also promised to establish a truth and reconciliation commission in order to quell the agitations in the state

The governor said: We don’t want to treat all these people as statistics. To the criminals, we are offering an olive branch to repent.

“So, to them, we are also saying ‘We are not condemning you, sin no more. Come out today, surrender those arms, we want to engage you back in society’.

“This is something that we need to engage very seriously and in an open manner to engage everyone, believing that everyone has something to contribute.”

