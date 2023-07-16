JUST IN: Djokovic beaten by Alcaraz in thrilling Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic was beaten by 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in a theilling Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Djokovic, who had not lost on Centre Court for 10 years and gunning for a 24th major, was beaten 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4.

The 36-year-old Serb was outlasted by top seed Alcaraz, who underlined his class by winning a second major title and retaining world number one ranking.

“You inspire me a lot. I started playing tennis watching you. Since I was born you were already winning tournaments. It is amazing,” Alcaraz says to Djokovic.

Alcaraz is the third youngest man to win the Wimbledon title in the Open era after 17-year-old Boris Becker in 1985 and 20-year-old Bjorn Borg in 1976.

He added: “It is a dream come true for me.

“Even if I lost, I would have been proud of myself. To be able to play in these stages of these occasions – as a boy of 20 years old – is really fast.

“I’m really proud of myself.”

On his part, Djokovic, who was going for a fifth straight win, an eighth men’s triumph and a 24th major – all record-equalling feats, broke down in tears.

“You never like to lose matches like this but I guess when all the emotions are settled I have to still be very grateful,” said Djokovic.

“I won many tough matches here. Maybe I have won a couple of finals I should have lost so maybe this is even-steven.

“It is a tough one to swallow when you are so close. I lost to a better player, I have to congratulate him, and move on – stronger hopefully.”

