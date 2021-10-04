News
JUST IN… Doctors suspend 62 days old strike, warn govt
Sixty-two days after they embarked on an industrial action, shutting down government-owned hospitals, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its strike, which began on August 2, 2021.
The association said it’s members will resume their duties on Wednesday.
The NARD said it called off the strike because obvious efforts by the Federal Government to fulfil some of its minimum demands, but gave the government six weeks to fulfil its demands after which it will call a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to review the progress made.
Details shortly…
