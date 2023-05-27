JUST IN: Dortmund miss big Bundesliga chance as Bayern turn around to clinch title

Dortmund missed a big chance to win the Bundesliga title after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Mainz on the final day of the season.

Dortmund needed a victory to seal their first German topflight title in 11 years, or hope that other results, including Bayern’s, go in their favour.

But Bayern turned things around in the final minutes to beat Koln 2-1 in a thrilling encounter to finish at the summit of the league on goal difference.

More to follow…

