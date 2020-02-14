JUST IN: Douye Diri sworn-in as Bayelsa gov

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Bayelsa, Douye Diri, was on Friday evening sworn in as the new governor of the state.
Diri was sworn in by the state Chief Judge, Justice Kate, who administered the oaths of office and allegiance on the new governor at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital.
The state deputy governor-elect, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, took his oaths of office and allegiance a few minutes after the governor had been sworn in.
Diyi and Ewhrudjakpo had on Friday morning received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the Supreme Court on Thursday nullified the election of David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who originally won the election, over discrepancies in his running mate’s academic credentials.
