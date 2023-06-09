JUST IN: DSS arrests Nigeria’s central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele

The Department of State Security (DSS) has arrested the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, The PM News reports.

He was arrested shortly after his suspension by President Bola Tinubu on Friday night.

However, the newspaper was silent on where the CBN governor was picked up by the secret police.

The president had in a statement issued by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, ordered Emefiele to transfer his responsibilities to the CBN’s Deputy Governor in charge of operation pending the conclusion of the investigation into his activities in office.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Tinubu suspends CBN Governor, Emefiele

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, had in January restrained the DSS from arresting or detaining the CBN governor for alleged terrorism financing.

The DSS, thereafter, made several efforts to arrest the Delta State-born banker but former President Muhammadu Buhari intervened and stopped the agency.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now