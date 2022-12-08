JUST IN: DSS gives NNPC, marketers 48 hours to resolve fuel scarcity

The Department of State Service (DSS) has given the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd and oil marketers a 48-hour ultimatum to make fuel available to Nigerians.

Fuel queues had resurfaced in Lagos and other parts of the country with filling stations selling the products for between N250 and N275 per litre.

Black market operators are also having a field day selling the products at exorbitant prices for consumers.

The DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya, confirmed the directive to journalists after a closed-door meeting between the agency and stakeholders in the petroleum industry in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Oil marketers dismiss NNPC’s claim on availability of petrol

He said the DSS would activate its operations if the stakeholders fail to comply with the directive at the expiration of the ultimatum.

The spokesman lamented the impact of the scarcity on Nigerians and called for quick resolution of the crisis.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now