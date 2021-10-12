Connect with us

JUST IN: DSS releases Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu

Published

4 mins ago

on

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu.

The Director of Communication, Actor Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Monalisa Chinda, confirmed the actor’s release in a statement on the guild’s Instagram page on Tuesday.

Agu was arrested by a group of soldiers for allegedly canvassing support for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Onitsha, Anambra State, last Thursday.

He was released by the Nigerian Army on Friday but picked up by the DSS a few hours later for questioning on the same matter.

READ ALSO: HURIWA slams DSS, Nigerian Army over Chiwetalu Agu

The statement read: “The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has yet again secured the release of Actor Chiwetalu Agu from the custody of the DSS.

“On behalf of the Guild, I was at the DSS office with my colleague, the Senior Special Assistant on Military Affairs and Inter-Governmental Relations to the President, Steve Eboh, to receive Mr. Agu today.

“The elated veteran actor thanked God for surviving the ordeal and commended the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria headed by Ejezie Emeka Rollas for their relentless efforts in securing his release from the detention.”

Opinions

