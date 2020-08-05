Edo Assembly impeaches deputy speaker

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Yekini Idiaye, has been impeached.

Idiaye was impeached during the plenary session on Wednesday.

The impeached lawmaker represents Akoko-Edo Constituency I in the Assembly.

He declared his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers had elected a member representing Orhionmwon II Constituency, Roland Asoro, as the new deputy speaker of the Assembly.

